Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen headshot

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Secures Game 1 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Luukkonen allowed three goals on 20 shots in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Bruins in Game 1.

It wasn't looking good for the Sabres for much of the game, but they rallied for four goals in a span of 6:46 during the third period. That gave them just enough of a cushion to weather a late comeback attempt by the Bruins. While it was far from a pretty outing, Luukkonen was able to get the win in his playoff debut. He had a good regular season with a 22-9-3 record, a 2.51 GAA and a .909 save percentage over 35 appearances. Luukkonen is set to be the Sabres' No. 1 goalie to start the postseason, though any struggles could open the door for Alex Lyon to get some game action. The Sabres host Game 2 on Tuesday.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Buffalo Sabres
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