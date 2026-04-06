Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Set to face Lightning
Luukkonen will patrol the home crease against Tampa Bay on Monday, according to Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550.
Despite allowing nine goals on 66 shots, Luukkonen has won his previous two appearances against the Lightning this campaign. Overall, he has gone 19-9-3 in 2025-26 with one shutout, a 2.56 GAA and a .909 save percentage through 32 appearances. Tampa Bay sits second in the league with 3.59 goals per game this season.
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