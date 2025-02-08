Fantasy Hockey
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen headshot

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Set to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Luukkonen (undisclosed) is slated to start Saturday's road matchup against Nashville, per Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.

After missing Tuesday's 3-2 win over Columbus, Luukkonen occupied the starter's crease during Saturday's morning skate. He has posted a record of 18-15-4 with two shutouts, a 2.97 GAA and an .897 save percentage through 38 appearances this season. Nashville ranks 31st in the league with 2.58 goals per game in 2024-25.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Buffalo Sabres
