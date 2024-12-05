Fantasy Hockey
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen headshot

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Set to start against Winnipeg

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 5, 2024

Luukkonen is slated to serve as the starting goaltender for Thursday's home game against the Jets, Michael Augello of The Hockey News reports.

Luukkonen will be between the pipes for the fourth time in the Sabres' last five games, but he's largely struggled over his last three outings, going 0-2-1 with a 3.34 GAA and .892 save percentage. Although the Jets have cooled off from their hot start to the season, they're still tied for fourth in the league with 3.65 goals per game.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Buffalo Sabres
