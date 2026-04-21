Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen headshot

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Set to start Game 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Luukkonen is expected to protect the home net in Game 2 against Boston on Tuesday, according to Justin Alpert of the Sabres' official site.

During his NHL playoff debut, Luukkonen stopped 17 shots in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Bruins. Boston took a 2-0 lead at the 1:08 mark of the third before Buffalo rallied for the victory. Luukkonen had a shaky showing, but the team earned the win, and the experience he gained could be valuable as the series progresses.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Buffalo Sabres
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