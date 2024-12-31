Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Set to start in Dallas

Luukkonen will start on the road versus the Stars on Tuesday, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Luukkonen has won three straight starts, allowing just five goals on 82 shots in that span. It's a quick turnaround after he lost nine outings in a row between Nov. 27 and Dec. 20. The 25-year-old will have a tougher matchup Tuesday, as the Stars have scored 17 goals over their last six games while winning three of them.