Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen headshot

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Set to start Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 2, 2024

Luukkonen is expected to start on the road against Detroit on Saturday, per Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.

Luukkonen will attempt to rebound after stopping 26 of 31 shots en route to a 5-2 loss to Florida on Monday. He's 3-3-1 with a 3.31 GAA and an .890 save percentage in seven appearances this season. Detroit has a 4-5-1 record and ranks 24th offensively with 2.70 goals per game.

