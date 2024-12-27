Fantasy Hockey
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen headshot

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Set to start versus Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Luukkonen will protect the home goal versus the Blackhawks on Friday, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Luukkonen ended his personal nine-game skid when he stopped 27 of 28 shots versus the Islanders in a 7-1 win Monday. The 25-year-old Luukkonen will look to build some momentum now. The Blackhawks have averaged just 2.57 goals per game this season, so this is a favorable matchup for the Finnish netminder.

