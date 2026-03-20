Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Slated starter for Saturday
Luukkonen is expected to start on the road against Los Angeles on Saturday, per Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550.
Luukkonen has been on a roll recently, posting a 5-1-0 record, 2.18 GAA and .925 save percentage across his past six outings. He has a 16-8-2 record, 2.60 GAA and .908 save percentage in 27 appearances in 2025-26. The Kings are competing for a playoff spot, but they've been a mixed bag in the month of March, going 4-3-2 while averaging 3.33 goals per game.
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