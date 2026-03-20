Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen headshot

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Slated starter for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Luukkonen is expected to start on the road against Los Angeles on Saturday, per Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550.

Luukkonen has been on a roll recently, posting a 5-1-0 record, 2.18 GAA and .925 save percentage across his past six outings. He has a 16-8-2 record, 2.60 GAA and .908 save percentage in 27 appearances in 2025-26. The Kings are competing for a playoff spot, but they've been a mixed bag in the month of March, going 4-3-2 while averaging 3.33 goals per game.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Buffalo Sabres
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