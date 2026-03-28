Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen headshot

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Slated to face Seattle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Luukkonen is expected to start at home against Seattle on Saturday, per Heather Engel of NHL.com.

Luukkonen stopped 27 of 31 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to Boston in his last start Wednesday. He has a 17-8-3 record, 2.60 GAA and .908 save percentage in 29 outings with Buffalo in 2025-26. Seattle is 3-7-1 while averaging 3.00 goals per game across its past 11 matches.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Buffalo Sabres
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