Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen headshot

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Slated to face Washington

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2026 at 3:38pm

Luukkonen is expected to start at home against Washington on Thursday, per Heather Engel of NHL.com.

Luukkonen has a 15-7-2 record, 2.74 GAA and .904 save percentage in 25 outings in 2025-26. He's won his past four starts, but he did surrender seven goals on 28 shots in an 8-7 victory over Tampa Bay on Sunday. The Capitals have lost four of their past five games while being outscored 19-13.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Buffalo Sabres
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen See More
