Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Slated to face Washington
Luukkonen is expected to start at home against Washington on Thursday, per Heather Engel of NHL.com.
Luukkonen has a 15-7-2 record, 2.74 GAA and .904 save percentage in 25 outings in 2025-26. He's won his past four starts, but he did surrender seven goals on 28 shots in an 8-7 victory over Tampa Bay on Sunday. The Capitals have lost four of their past five games while being outscored 19-13.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen See More
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 84 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week8 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Follow Your Plans10 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week11 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 2515 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen See More