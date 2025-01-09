Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Slated to start Thursday

Luukkonen was the first goaltender off the ice at morning skate and is expected to guard the road crease in Ottawa on Thursday, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Luukkonen is 4-1-1 since snapping a nine-game losing streak Dec. 23, allowing 17 goals on 171 shots. The 25-year-old is 12-12-4 with one shutout, a 3.05 GAA and a .894 save percentage across 29 outings this season. The Senators are averaging 2.92 goals this season.