Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Slated to start Tuesday

Luukkonen is set to guard the home goal against Dallas on Tuesday, per Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald.

Luukkonen is 1-2-1 with a 3.26 GAA and an .895 save percentage through four starts in 2024-25. While those aren't impressive numbers, he did turn aside 35 of 37 shots to earn a 4-2 victory over Chicago on Saturday. Dallas is 5-1-0 this season, though the offense has left something to be desired and is tied for 21st with 2.83 goals per game.