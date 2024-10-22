Fantasy Hockey
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Slated to start Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 22, 2024

Luukkonen is set to guard the home goal against Dallas on Tuesday, per Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald.

Luukkonen is 1-2-1 with a 3.26 GAA and an .895 save percentage through four starts in 2024-25. While those aren't impressive numbers, he did turn aside 35 of 37 shots to earn a 4-2 victory over Chicago on Saturday. Dallas is 5-1-0 this season, though the offense has left something to be desired and is tied for 21st with 2.83 goals per game.

