Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Slated to start Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Luukkonen is set to start at home against Minnesota on Wednesday, per Paul Hamilton on WGR Sports Radio 550.

Luukkonen has an 8-4-1 record, 2.55 GAA and .910 save percentage in 14 appearances in 2024-25. He's won his past two starts while saving 45 of 47 shots (.957 save percentage). The Wild have a 13-4-4 record and rank 12th offensively with 3.33 goals per game.

