Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Slated to start Wednesday

Luukkonen is set to start at home against Minnesota on Wednesday, per Paul Hamilton on WGR Sports Radio 550.

Luukkonen has an 8-4-1 record, 2.55 GAA and .910 save percentage in 14 appearances in 2024-25. He's won his past two starts while saving 45 of 47 shots (.957 save percentage). The Wild have a 13-4-4 record and rank 12th offensively with 3.33 goals per game.