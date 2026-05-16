Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen headshot

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Stabilizes crease in Game 6

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Luukkonen stopped all 18 shots he faced in relief of Alex Lyon in an 8-3 win over the Canadiens in Game 6 on Saturday.

Luukkonen was brought in midway through the first period with the Sabres facing a 3-1 deficit. He did his job, turning into a brick wall while the Sabres' offense broke through in a big way at the other end of the rink. Luukkonen is now 2-1 with seven goals allowed on 72 shots over three appearances in the second round. It's likely he gets the nod in Game 7 on Monday with the season on the line for both teams and an Eastern Conference Finals matchup against the Hurricanes going to the winner.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen See More
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 14
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 14
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
2 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: May 13-14
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: May 13-14
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
3 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: May 11-12
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: May 11-12
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
5 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: May 6-7
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: May 6-7
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
10 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, May 1
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, May 1
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
15 days ago