Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen headshot

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Starting against Ducks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

Luukkonen will protect the home goal versus the Ducks on Tuesday, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Luukkonen has won five of his last seven outings, allowing 20 goals in that span despite posting an .895 save percentage. The Ducks rank last in the league with 2.52 goals per game, so Luukkonen is an excellent option for fantasy managers despite Tuesday's heavy 12-game slate.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Buffalo Sabres
