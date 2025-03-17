Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Starting in Boston

Luukkonen will tend the road twine Monday against the Bruins, per Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.

After losing four straight games, Luukkonen has won two of his last three. Those two victories account for all of his wins in March -- he's 2-5-0 with an .854 save percentage and a 4.19 GAA across seven outings this month. Luukkonen has a favorable matchup against a Boston squad that has dropped five of its last seven contests and sits 25th in the NHL with 2.71 goals per game this season. The Finnish netminder has a 3-4-1 record, .892 save percentage and 3.96 GAA over nine career outings against the Bruins.