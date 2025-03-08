Fantasy Hockey
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Starting in Florida

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Luukkonen will guard the visiting net in Florida on Saturday, according to Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News.

Luukkonen has lost three straight games, allowing 14 goals on 81 shots in losses to Montreal, San Jose and Tampa Bay. Luukkonen is 20-19-4 with a pair of shutouts, a 3.14 GAA and an .890 save percentage across 45 appearances this season. The Panthers are averaging 3.25 goals per game in 2024-25, eighth in the NHL.

