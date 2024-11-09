Fantasy Hockey
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Starting Saturday

Luukkonen will patrol the home crease versus Calgary on Saturday, per Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald.

Luukkonen will make his fourth straight start and eighth in the last nine games. He has been outstanding, going 2-1-0 in his past three outings while allowing four goals on 87 shots. Luukkonen is 5-4-1 with a 2.72 GAA and a .909 save percentage. The Flames own a mark of 3-5-2 in 10 games after beginning the season 4-0-0.

