Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen headshot

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Starting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Luukkonen will patrol the visiting crease in Philadelphia on Saturday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Luukkonen will make his first start in a week as James Reimer has been between the pipes in the last two games. Luukkonen is 23-22-4 with a 3.16 GAA and an .888 save percentage across 51 appearances this season. The Flyers are registering 2.74 goals per game, 24th in the NHL in 2024-25.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Buffalo Sabres
