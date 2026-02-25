Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen headshot

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Starting versus Devils

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Luukkonen will start on the road versus the Devils on Wednesday, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Luukkonen was activated from injured reserve and will suit up Wednesday after his lower-body injury cost him the opportunity to represent Finland at the Olympics. The 26-year-old goalie went 4-2-1 over eight games in January, but he had a mediocre 3.21 GAA and .901 save percentage in those contests.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Buffalo Sabres
