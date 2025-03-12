Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen headshot

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Starting Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Luukkonen will start in goal Wednesday on the road versus the Red Wings, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Luukkonen put an end to his four-game point streak with a 32-save performance in a 3-2 win over the Oilers on Monday. The 26-year-old will now try to take his success on the road against the Red Wings, who are averaging 2.80 goals per game. However, they have the NHL's third-best power play, converting at a 28.2 percent rate.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now