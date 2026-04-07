Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Stays sharp in Monday's win
Luukkonen made 23 saves in Monday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.
The 27-year-old netminder reached 20 wins for a third straight season as he continues to lock in ahead of the playoffs. Luukkonen has allowed more than three goals only once in his last eight starts, going 5-2-1 with a sizzling 1.99 GAA and .927 save percentage over that span.
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