Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Tagged with loss Thursday

Luukkonen stopped 21 of 24 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Flames. The other two goals were empty-netters in the final minutes of the third period.

Luukkonen has alternated wins and losses over his last six outings, going 3-3-0 with a 2.71 GAA and a .909 save percentage, but the numbers during that stretch don't tell the whole story. He's been outstanding in the wins, combining for 102 saves on 104 shots (.981 save percentage), but he's allowed 10 goals on 70 shots (.857 save percentage) in the three losses. The lack of consistency certainly hurts his fantasy upside in most formats.