Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen headshot

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Tending twine against Sharks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Luukkonen will protect the home goal versus the Sharks on Tuesday, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Luukkonen lost versus the Canadiens on Saturday, allowing three goals on 28 shots. He avoided a rematch with Montreal on Monday and will now start a day later in a favorable matchup versus the Sharks, who ended their eight-game losing streak with a 3-2 shootout win over the Maple Leafs on Monday.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Buffalo Sabres
