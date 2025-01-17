Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Tending twine Friday

Luukkonen was the first goaltender off the ice at morning skate and will defend the home crease versus Pittsburgh on Friday, per Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff.

Luukkonen was sharp in Wednesday's 4-2 win over Carolina as he turned aside 35 shots. Luukkonen is 14-13-4 with a pair of shutouts, a 2.99 GAA and an .898 save percentage. The Penguins are averaging 2.96 goals per game in 2024-25, which is tied for 17th in the NHL.