Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Tending twine in Game 4

Luukkonen will defend the road net against Montreal on Tuesday in Game 4, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Luukkonen allowed seven goals on 40 shots en route to a 1-1 record in Buffalo's first-round series against Boston. He made 32 saves in a 4-2 win over Montreal on Jan. 22 during the 2025-26 regular season. The door is open for Luukkonen to reclaim the No. 1 spot between the pipes after Alex Lyon surrendered nine goals on 63 shots in the Sabres' last two losses.