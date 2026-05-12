Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen headshot

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Tending twine in Game 4

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Luukkonen will defend the road net against Montreal on Tuesday in Game 4, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Luukkonen allowed seven goals on 40 shots en route to a 1-1 record in Buffalo's first-round series against Boston. He made 32 saves in a 4-2 win over Montreal on Jan. 22 during the 2025-26 regular season. The door is open for Luukkonen to reclaim the No. 1 spot between the pipes after Alex Lyon surrendered nine goals on 63 shots in the Sabres' last two losses.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Buffalo Sabres
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