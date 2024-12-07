Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Tending twine Saturday

Luukkonen will be in the home blue paint versus Utah on Saturday, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Luukkonen has been less than stellar over his last three starts, giving up 12 goals on 94 shots (.872 save percentage) and losing all three games. He has posted a mark of 8-6-3 with a 2.70 GAA and a .906 save percentage across 18 outings this season. Utah is averaging 2.80 goals per game this season.