Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Tending twine Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Luukkonen will guard the road goal versus the Lightning on Saturday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

This will be a tough matchup, as the Lightning are one of the league's top teams. Luukkonen won his first start coming out of the Olympic break, which was also his return from a lower-body injury. He stopped 27 of 28 shots in his win over the Devils on Wednesday. Luukkonen will need to stay sharp between the pipes to maintain a timeshare with Alex Lyon.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Buffalo Sabres
