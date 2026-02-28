Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Tending twine Saturday

Luukkonen will guard the road goal versus the Lightning on Saturday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

This will be a tough matchup, as the Lightning are one of the league's top teams. Luukkonen won his first start coming out of the Olympic break, which was also his return from a lower-body injury. He stopped 27 of 28 shots in his win over the Devils on Wednesday. Luukkonen will need to stay sharp between the pipes to maintain a timeshare with Alex Lyon.