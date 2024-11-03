Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Tough loss Saturday

Luukkonen stopped 21 shots in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Red Wings.

Both pucks that beat Luukkonen came on Detroit power plays, with Dylan Larkin sniping both in the second period, and the Buffalo offense couldn't find a response. Luukkonen has started five of the Sabres' last six games as he settles into the No. 1 role, going 3-2-0 with a 2.84 GAA and .904 save percentage over that stretch.