Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen headshot

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Tough loss Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Luukkonen made 20 saves in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Capitals.

Buffalo grabbed an early lead on a first-period goal by Sam Carrick, but that was all the offensive support Luukkonen would get on the night. It was the first regulation loss for the 27-year-old netminder since Jan. 19, and over five starts since the Olympic break Luukkonen has posted a solid 2.63 GAA and .910 save percentage.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Buffalo Sabres
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