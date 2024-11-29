Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Unable to withstand Vancouver

Luukkonen conceded four goals on 22 shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Luukkonen allowed more than two goals in a game for just the second time across nine appearances in November. The 25-year-old has provided stability between the pipes for the league's youngest roster in the Sabres, but he'll get a night off in the second half of a back-to-back Saturday -- James Reimer will start on the road against the Islanders. Luukkonen has an 8-5-2 record, .909 save percentage and 2.54 GAA over 16 appearances.