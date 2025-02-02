Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Victorious on home ice

Luukkonen made 21 saves on 24 shots in Sunday's 4-3 win over New Jersey.

The Sabres rattled off three first-period goals in Sunday's win, but the Devils were able to make the game close over the final 40 minutes. Luukkonen has won three consecutive games and four of his last five. The 25-year-old has been Buffalo's unquestioned No. 1 netminder this season, and he should benefit from a break in the schedule when the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament begins Feb. 12. On the season, Luukkonen is sporting an 18-15-4 record, .897 save percentage and 2.97 GAA through 38 appearances.