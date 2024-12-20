Fantasy Hockey
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen headshot

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Will start again Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

Luukkonen is slated to start on the road versus the Bruins on Saturday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Luukkonen is slated to be back in the crease after being pulled from Friday's game versus the Maple Leafs. He surrendered four goals on 13 shots before being replaced by James Reimer early in the second period. It appears that quick hook was to keep Luukkonen fresh -- per Hamilton, head coach Lindy Ruff did not place the blame for Friday's 6-3 loss on his goalie.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Buffalo Sabres
