Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Will start Friday
Luukkonen will protect the road goal in Friday's game versus the Ducks.
Luukkonen will make his second start in a row after missing two games due to an undisclosed injury. He'll play the first half of a back-to-back, which likely means James Reimer will be in goal for Saturday's game in San Jose. Luukkonen is 7-4-1 with a 2.61 GAA and a .909 save percentage over 13 games, and the Ducks have averaged just 2.56 goals per game this season.
