Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen headshot

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Will start Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 22, 2024

Luukkonen will protect the road goal in Friday's game versus the Ducks.

Luukkonen will make his second start in a row after missing two games due to an undisclosed injury. He'll play the first half of a back-to-back, which likely means James Reimer will be in goal for Saturday's game in San Jose. Luukkonen is 7-4-1 with a 2.61 GAA and a .909 save percentage over 13 games, and the Ducks have averaged just 2.56 goals per game this season.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
