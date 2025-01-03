Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen News: Woeful versus Colorado

Luukkonen stopped 23 of 29 shots in Thursday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

The six goals allowed were a season-worst mark for the 25-year-old, who continues to struggle between the pipes even if he's had some decent outings from time to time. He's recorded a save percentage below the .800 mark in three of his last seven appearances, a stretch in which he's gone 3-3-1 with a 3.97 GAA and an .864 save percentage.