Urho Vaakanainen headshot

Urho Vaakanainen Injury: Game-time call Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 8, 2025 at 2:02pm

Vaakanainen (illness) is expected to be a game-time decision Saturday versus Columbus, per Mollie Walker of the New York Post.

Vaakanainen has six assists, 12 PIM, 12 hits and 29 blocks in 27 appearances between Anaheim and the Rangers this season. He's missed the past two games due to the illness. If Vaakanainen plays Saturday, it will likely be as part of the third pairing.

Urho Vaakanainen
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
