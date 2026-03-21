Urho Vaakanainen headshot

Urho Vaakanainen Injury: Listed week-to-week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2026 at 10:29am

Vaakanainen (upper body) is week-to-week, according to Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic on Saturday.

Vaakanainen sat out Thursday's game versus Columbus after being injured against the Devils on Wednesday. The defenseman has six assists in 33 games with the Rangers this season. There isn't much time left in the regular season, and Vaakanainen may spend the remainder of it on the shelf.

Urho Vaakanainen
New York Rangers
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