Urho Vaakanainen headshot

Urho Vaakanainen Injury: Still under the weather

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 7, 2025 at 7:43am

Vaakanainen (illness) won't be in action versus the Penguins on Friday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Vaakanainen will miss his second straight game due to his illness and should probably be considered a long shot to play in the second game of the Rangers' back-to-back versus Columbus on Saturday. With Vaakanainen unavailable, Zac Jones figures to stay in the lineup after logging 13:30 of ice time against Boston on Wednesday.

Urho Vaakanainen
New York Rangers
