Urho Vaakanainen Injury: Suffers undisclosed injury
Vaakanainen (undisclosed) missed Thursday's practice, per Derek Lee of The Hockey News, and consequently isn't expected to play Friday versus Detroit.
Vaakanainen suffered the injury during Wednesday's 3-2 loss to Vegas. He has an assist in five appearances with Anaheim in 2024-25. When healthy, Vaakanainen is an option for the third pairing, though he also spends time in the press box.
