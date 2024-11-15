Urho Vaakanainen Injury: Suffers undisclosed injury

Vaakanainen (undisclosed) missed Thursday's practice, per Derek Lee of The Hockey News, and consequently isn't expected to play Friday versus Detroit.

Vaakanainen suffered the injury during Wednesday's 3-2 loss to Vegas. He has an assist in five appearances with Anaheim in 2024-25. When healthy, Vaakanainen is an option for the third pairing, though he also spends time in the press box.