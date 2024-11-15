Fantasy Hockey
Urho Vaakanainen Injury: Suffers undisclosed injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Vaakanainen (undisclosed) missed Thursday's practice, per Derek Lee of The Hockey News, and consequently isn't expected to play Friday versus Detroit.

Vaakanainen suffered the injury during Wednesday's 3-2 loss to Vegas. He has an assist in five appearances with Anaheim in 2024-25. When healthy, Vaakanainen is an option for the third pairing, though he also spends time in the press box.

