Urho Vaakanainen Injury: Suiting up Tuesday

Vaakanainen (upper body) will make his debut with the Rangers on Tuesday against the Predators, per Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today.

Vaakanainen was acquired in a trade by the Rangers from the Ducks on Dec. 6. The left-shot blueliner hasn't suited up since Nov. 13 due to his injury. Vaakanainen will skate on the third pair alongside Chad Ruhwedel, and Connor Mackey will come out of the lineup.