Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Urho Vaakanainen headshot

Urho Vaakanainen Injury: Suiting up Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 17, 2024

Vaakanainen (upper body) will make his debut with the Rangers on Tuesday against the Predators, per Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today.

Vaakanainen was acquired in a trade by the Rangers from the Ducks on Dec. 6. The left-shot blueliner hasn't suited up since Nov. 13 due to his injury. Vaakanainen will skate on the third pair alongside Chad Ruhwedel, and Connor Mackey will come out of the lineup.

Urho Vaakanainen
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now