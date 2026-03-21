Urho Vaakanainen Injury: Week-to-week

Vaakanainen (upper body) is week-to-week, according to Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic on Saturday.

Vaakanainen was injured Wednesday against the Devils and sat out Thursday's game versus Columbus. The defenseman has six assists in 33 games with the Rangers this season. There are less than four weeks remaining in the regular season and Vaakanainen could be out the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign.