Urho Vaakanainen headshot

Urho Vaakanainen Injury: Won't play against Jackets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Vaakanainen (upper body) will not be in the lineup versus Columbus on Thursday, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Vaakanainen didn't make the trip to Columbus, but for now, he should be considered day-to-day. With the blueliner on the shelf, Connor Mackey or Vincent Iorio figures to step into the lineup for the Rangers on Thursday. For his part, the 27-year-old Vaakanainen has yet to score a goal in 33 outings this year while chipping in six assists.

Urho Vaakanainen
New York Rangers
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