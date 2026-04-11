Urho Vaakanainen headshot

Urho Vaakanainen News: Back in lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Vaakanainen (upper body) will play against Dallas on Saturday, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Following an 11-game absence, Vaakanainen will replace Drew Fortescue in Saturday's lineup. The 27-year-old Vaakanainen has six assists, 22 shots on goal, 26 blocked shots and 11 hits in 33 appearances this season.

Urho Vaakanainen
New York Rangers
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