Urho Vaakanainen News: Contributes two assists

Vaakanainen registered two assists, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 8-5 loss to the Flyers.

Vaakanainen has earned five assists over his last five contests. The 26-year-old has settled in well on the Rangers' third pairing since he was traded from the Ducks in December. For the season, he has a career-high 16 points (two goals, 14 helpers) with 41 shots on net, 48 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating over 48 outings.