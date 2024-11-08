Fantasy Hockey
Urho Vaakanainen News: Draws assist Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 8, 2024

Vaakanainen logged an assist in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Wild.

Vaakanainen stayed in the lineup for the second game in a row since Cam Fowler (upper body) was unavailable. The 25-year-old Vaakanainen has played in three games this season, earning two shots on net, five blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-1 rating. He'll likely see a fairly limited role when he plays while also being a candidate to be scratched when the Ducks' defense is fully healthy.

