Urho Vaakanainen News: Logs assist in Thursday's win

Vaakanainen notched an assist and two blocked shots in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Flyers.

Vaakanainen has three helpers over his last five contests. He's played well during a stretch in which the Rangers are 7-0-3, which has helped the Finn stay in the lineup over Zac Jones. Vaakanainen is up to five assists, 12 shots on net, 26 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 23 appearances between the Rangers and the Ducks this season.