Urho Vaakanainen News: Not getting much playing time

Vaakanainen was scratched for the 10th time in 11 games when he sat out Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Vaakanainen signed a one-year deal to remain with the Ducks in July after he was not given a qualifying offer in June. The 25-year-old defenseman has served as a healthy scratch most of the time, though he's now the only spare blueliner in Anaheim after Tristan Luneau was reassigned to AHL San Diego on Friday. Vaakanainen may rotate into the lineup for one of the Ducks' younger defensemen at times, but it would likely take another player's injury for him to have a chance at steady playing time.