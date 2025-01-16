Urho Vaakanainen News: Produces helper in win

Vaakanainen logged an assist in Thursday's 5-3 win over Utah.

Vaakanainen has held a third-pairing role since making his Rangers debut Dec. 17, which has largely kept Zac Jones out of the lineup. Vaakanainen hasn't done much on offense with two helpers over 14 contests. He's at three assists, nine shots on net, 22 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 19 appearances between the Rangers and the Ducks this season.