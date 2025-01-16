Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Urho Vaakanainen headshot

Urho Vaakanainen News: Produces helper in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 16, 2025

Vaakanainen logged an assist in Thursday's 5-3 win over Utah.

Vaakanainen has held a third-pairing role since making his Rangers debut Dec. 17, which has largely kept Zac Jones out of the lineup. Vaakanainen hasn't done much on offense with two helpers over 14 contests. He's at three assists, nine shots on net, 22 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 19 appearances between the Rangers and the Ducks this season.

Urho Vaakanainen
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now