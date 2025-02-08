Fantasy Hockey
Urho Vaakanainen headshot

Urho Vaakanainen News: Ready to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Vaakanainen (illness) will suit up Saturday versus the Blue Jackets, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Vaakanainen will return to the lineup after a two-game absence. He'll bump Zac Jones back to the press box as a healthy scratch. Vaakanainen has earned five assists and a plus-3 rating over 16 contests since the start of January. He'll play on the third pairing in his return.

Urho Vaakanainen
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
